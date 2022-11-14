Burntwood made it five league and cup wins on the trot – and in the process leapfrogged hosts Newport in the table.

Their recent run of good form has been based on attacking play scoring a host of tries but this result, obtained under floodlights on Friday night, was earned through stalwart defence.

Josh Canning’s side led 17-0 at half time even though the hosts had enjoyed the better of the first half play.

Newport pegged the deficit back in the second period but ran out of time as the Burntwood defence, with centre Billy Fisher prominent, proved a tough nut to crack.

There was some good fortune involved in both of the visitors’ first half tries. After just three minutes, centre Kian Carter intercepted a Newport pass to race to the posts from 40 metres for the first converted by Brett Taylor.

The second came from Hal Gozukucuk on 28 minutes. His side went through multi-phases from a line out before he forced his way over the line, but was rather fortunate to be awarded the score with a question mark over the grounding. Taylor converted, to add to a penalty goal for an offside offence on 13 minutes.

The hosts camped close to the Burntwood try line in the ten minutes up to the break but although the visitors conceded several penalties, they did not concede any points.

However, shortly after the restart, Newport went in for a converted try following a strong run from 22 to 22 by a centre. A tapped penalty dragged the visitors’ defence left and then back right to set up the score.

Burntwood hit back with their best attacking spell of the game. Josh Shepherd’s chip and chase forced the hosts to touch the ball down behind their own posts. A series of close quarter scrums followed but went unrewarded prior to the hosts benefiting from a number of penalty awards to progress upfield.

Newport had chances to score but a couple of promising efforts ended in a knock on or a forward pass. With the result still in the balance, there was frantic play by both sides in the closing minutes which were made more difficult for Burntwood when they lost Alex Smail to a yellow card.

Newport took immediate advantage by exploiting a gap on the narrow side to race round behind the posts to make it a three point game. However, the visitors saw out the remaining two minutes in the Newport half from the restart to continue their climb up the league.

Burntwood seconds made it three wins out of three in Staffs Merit League Division 2 (East) at home against Barton-under-Needwood 2nds by 17-10.

Daryll Organ opened the scoring for the hosts after 11 minutes when he squeezed over in the left corner as the forwards mauled towards the line. The visitors responded with a penalty goal four minutes later.

Skipper Craig Seedhouse featured with boot and ball in the build up to the next score after 24 minutes. From a five metre scrum, Ben Finney darted over for the try.

Barton levelled the scores before the break, stealing home line out possession for a centre to score a well-taken try which was converted.

The hosts were on top after the break until the hour mark. Sam Hull went closest to a try before Jay Love featured in another attack which ended with Seedhouse feeding lock forward Louis Hanson on the burst to score a try. Seedhouse added the conversion.

Burntwood worked hard to defend their lead for the next 15 minutes, but by the close Finney almost made it a double as the visitors were pinned in their own 22.

Darren Parry was voted man-of–the–match.

This weekend Burntwood welcome Handsworth for a re-arranged league fixture as part of their 50th birthday celebrations.