A bust depicting Samuel Johnson could be returned to its former home in Lichfield.

A meeting of Lichfield City Council’s Johnson Birthplace Advisory Committee earlier this month heard how talks had taken place over potentially reinstating the sculpture.

It had previously sat above the entrance to 10 Bird Street – giving it the local nickname ‘The Johnson’s Head’ – before being removed in 1967.

The current owner of the bust contacted the council after buying it at auction in 2017.

A report to the city council committee said:

“The owner had expressed an interest in the bust returning to Lichfield, on the condition that it could be placed in the original position. “The building is owned by The George Hotel, the managing director of which has expressed provisional support for the project. “The current tenants of the building are Viking e-cigs, and the manager of the shop has confirmed that they would welcome the bust.” Lichfield City Council report

The sculpture was originally put in place by Johnson collector Thomas George Lomax when he launched a printing business at the site in 1809.

Many of the items in the former Mayor’s collection were later donated to the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum by his son, Alfred Charles Lomax.

The report added that a budget of £7,200 would be required to put the bust and plinth depicting Johnson’s name back in the original location.

While councillors did not recommend paying for the work from Lichfield City Council funds, a spokesperson said other potential avenues for funding would now be explored.