An event in Shenstone is offering families the chance to enjoy a breakfast with Santa.

Dobbies garden centre will host the festive treat aimed at youngsters aged under ten from 26th November.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies, said:

“We’re really excited to be welcoming families to Santa’s Breakfast. “We always receive such positive feedback for this event, so we’re delighted to have Santa back this year.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

Tickets are £13.99 for children and £7.30 for adults.

Dobbies is also offering a Festive Afternoon Tea experience, with three tiers of seasonal food available for £20 for two.

Christmas events can be booked on the Dobbies website.