Lichfield City Ladies have been handed a home draw in the next round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

They will entertain West Bromwich Albion at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium on 27th November.

City booked their slot in the second round after an extra-time win over Asfordby Amateurs courtesy of two goals from Katie Thornhill and strikes from Saudi Shan, Shelbie Cartwright and Courtney Dilger.