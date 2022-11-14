A Lichfield councillor says more must be done to tackle the rising use of food banks.

Figures released last week showed that the number of people using facilities in Lichfield had risen by 78% between April and September.

The increase is above the national figure which saw usage go up by 33% in the same period.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council and member for Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said action was needed to tackle the worrying rise in numbers needing to turn to Lichfield Foodbank for support.

“The great work by the Trussell Trust, including volunteers at Lichfield Foodbank, shouldn’t mask the fact that this scale of hunger in a country like ours is just not okay. “Hunger in developed nations should be a thing of the past, we deserve a better, brighter future for us all. “And remember that behind every food parcel given out to someone in need there is a story of a person or family who have been let down by the safety net that is supposed to protect them. “It doesn’t have to be like this – we can and must do better.” Cllr Dave Robertson

The chair of Lichfield Foodbank, David Clarke, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needed to follow up on his desire to “build a country where, ideally, nobody needs to use a food bank”.