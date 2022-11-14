A Lichfield councillor says more must be done to tackle the rising use of food banks.
Figures released last week showed that the number of people using facilities in Lichfield had risen by 78% between April and September.
The increase is above the national figure which saw usage go up by 33% in the same period.
Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council and member for Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said action was needed to tackle the worrying rise in numbers needing to turn to Lichfield Foodbank for support.
“The great work by the Trussell Trust, including volunteers at Lichfield Foodbank, shouldn’t mask the fact that this scale of hunger in a country like ours is just not okay.
“Hunger in developed nations should be a thing of the past, we deserve a better, brighter future for us all.
“And remember that behind every food parcel given out to someone in need there is a story of a person or family who have been let down by the safety net that is supposed to protect them.
“It doesn’t have to be like this – we can and must do better.”Cllr Dave Robertson
The chair of Lichfield Foodbank, David Clarke, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needed to follow up on his desire to “build a country where, ideally, nobody needs to use a food bank”.
“I call upon him to honour that commitment now – and I call upon our locally elected representatives to get behind him and encourage him to do just that.
“Initially, that will mean what we have been asking for 18 months, an increase in welfare benefits in line with inflation now and not kicked down the line once again to April 2023.”David Clarke, Lichfield Foodbank
The country has become a benefit dependent, low pay economy. Many can no longer work for a wage that will support a family.
What part of the government’s levelling up policy does this represent? The government seems determined to create a modern slavery.
It should be remembered that this phenomenon is not new. A ‘let them eat cake’ policy and other failed regimes have led to some very radical political changes. Eventually it comes down to ‘we have nothing to lose but our chains’.
We need to look at the real countries production not ‘the pound goes round’ none productive jobs that many are employed in. We were a country of invention and innovation with plenty of saleable commodities.
While not a Luddite, many jobs have become robotised. The future starts today. If we don’t recognise this the situation will only get worse.