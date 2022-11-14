Lichfield came up short against Bromsgrove – but they will be encouraged by the continued signs of progress.

The Myrtle Greens presented Harvey Causer with an early opportunity to kick three points for the visitors.

Bromsgrove then enjoyed two scrums in very similar positions to add two tries to their tally. Firstly, Tom Sadler was brought off the blind side wing in a well disguised move and when he was stopped, Callum Megram ran the try in under the posts, Causer converting.

The second one saw Sadler act as the decoy for full back Ed Spalding to score out wide. He soon added another to which Causer provided the extras.

After 30 minutes, Lichfield had struggled to gain any possession. But the city side were able to get their hands on the ball with increasing regularity and they started to ask questions of the visting defence.

Adam Spinner made a half break and Joe Bourne was on hand to finish well by the posts.

Crucially, Spalding had one further big say on the outcome before limping off as his clever pass opened the way for Sadler to score under the posts, Causer converting.

The half ended with Charlie Milner dropping on Spinner’s chip and adding the second of his four conversions.

The second period was much more competitive and the decent crowd became more noisy as the contest hotted up.

After a period of good continuity, the Bromsgrove defence was sucked in and Milner scored his second with Lichfield having a big overlap.

The visitors had some nous in their team though and their forwards were able to have an influence again as they engineered a typical pick and go type try.

Lichfield finished the game the stronger and earned themselves a bonus point when Freddie Wilson scored try number four after he tapped a penalty near the line and forced his way over.

But the hosts couldn’t find the elusive fifth try to give them an added bonus point and have now dropped back down to 11th spot with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the seconds went to Bournville and lost 34-14 to remain third in the table.