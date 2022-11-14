A swimming facility says it is working with “business recovery experts” after the company’s site in Lichfield was closed.

The Swim House at Lichfield Retail Park on Eastern Avenue was earmarked as delivering “access to pool time for schools and clubs as well as elite athletes on their journey to gold” when plans were approved last year.

But the facility is now closed with a bailiff sign on the door confirming the locks had been changed on the unit by the landlord.

A statement on The Swim House’s website says:

“We are sorry to say that we have temporarily ceased activities. “We are working with business recovery experts to find a way forward through this difficult time.” The Swim House

The Swim House’s website described how the owners had been forced to “tighten our budget” after initial plans had been disrupted, including not offering showers due to energy prices.