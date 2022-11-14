People in Staffordshire are being not to sacrifice fire safety when they try to tackle the cost of living crisis this winter.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was anticipating an increase in accidental house fires as residents look to change the way they heat their homes and using energy.

A new campaign – Be Warm, Be Safe – has been launched in a bid to limit the impact the soaring cost of living could have.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott said:

“We are dealing with the unknown this winter, but our prediction is we may see a rise in accidental house fires – which increases the likelihood of more injuries and, sadly, the potential for more deaths. “Generally, the causes of accidental fires haven’t changed over the years but this year could be different. “As people look to more innovative and different ways to use energy and heat their homes we are expecting to see new trends emerge. “We are already hearing stories of people opening up fire places and attempting to fit their own log burners, which if not using a professional may mean that toxic gases are being released. “Another issue we’re hearing of is people bringing camping stoves and heating equipment designed for outdoors into the home. This poses a huge carbon monoxide risk as well as being a fire hazard. “Variable use tariffs encouraging people to use electricity outside of peak hours could see people using washers and dryers overnight, which isn’t advisable as there is less time to respond to a fire if you are asleep when one occurs.” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The service is teaming up with partner organisations, opening some of its fire stations as warm spaces and distributing posters and leaflets to raise awareness of the campaign.

“The people most vulnerable from fire have traditionally in the past been elderly people, particularly those that live alone. “This risk will remain but we expect it to broaden to other groups in society including low income households and students.” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

More information on the campaign is available at www.staffordshirefire.gov.uk, where people can also find out more about free Safe and Well visits that see firefighters help identify safety hazards and provide equipment to reduce the likelihood of a fire starting.