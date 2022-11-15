Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a man died in a crash near Handsacre.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa hit a tree on the B5014 Lichfield Road at Hanch at 5.35am on Saturday (12th November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. “His family are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 149 of 12th November.