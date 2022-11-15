A campaign is aiming to help cut the number of deaths and serious injuries on local roads.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) is using Road Safety Week to highlight the need to improve safety across the region.

It comes after more than 220 people were killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads in the past year.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Helen Fisher, who co-chairs the SSRP, said::

“Road safety is a top priority for myself and the Commissioner – it’s vital we keep Staffordshire’s road network as safe as possible for everyone, whether we walk, ride, cycle or drive. “Sadly, too many people continue to die or suffer serious injuries on our roads, with devasting consequences for their families, friends and communities. “Every life on our roads matters, and Road Safety Week gives us all the opportunity to remember those who are killed or injured on our roads, and campaign for everyone’s right to make safe and healthy journeys.” Deputy Commissioner Helen Fisher

The SSRP has also used Road Safety Week to use social media to highlight things such as the dangers of speeding, safety advice for mature road users and the impact of crashes on victims and their families.

The annual initiative is coordinated by the charity Brake and sees work take place in schools and organisations across the country.

For more details visit www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk.