Chasetown will look to progress as they entertain Coleshill Town in the Walsall Senior Cup.

The Scholars go into the fixture on the back of a comeback win at Dereham Town in the league last time out.

The tie will be the third meeting of the teams so far this season. Chasetown got the better of Coleshill in the FA Cup in August, before the result was reversed in a league meeting last month.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground tonight (15th November) is at 7.45pm.