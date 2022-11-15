Councillors in Burntwood are to give their views on plans to create a pizza takeaway in a former bank.

The proposals for the site at Sankey’s Corner which previously housed a branch of HSBC will be discussed at Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee this evening (15th November).

The views of the authority will then go forward to be considered ahead of a final decision by Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said:

“The unit currently forms part of a wider unit at 23-24 Burntwood Shopping Centre, but is to be subdivided. “The entire unit was formerly used as a bank, but the unit is now vacant, and the proposed development would ensure it is brought back into active use. “It is proposed that the hot food takeaway and pizza delivery use would operate from 11am to 11pm every day of the week. “The replacement shopfront will enhance the appearance of the existing retail area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.

The meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will be held at 6pm today at the Old Mining College Centre.