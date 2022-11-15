One of the leading figures in the UK Pokemon scene is selling his collection of cards at an auction in Lichfield.

Gordon White has amassed thousands of pieces to make up more than 100 complete sets.

The 58-year-old delivery driver will also sell off items such as sealed booster boxes and promotional cards, as well as rare cards showing errors and ones given out to staff during Pokemon world championships.

The impressive collection is estimated to total between £55,000 and £75,000 in a special timed online sale with Richard Winterton Auctioneers running until 5pm on 27th November.

Gordon, from Livingston in Scotland, ran a Pokemon league and has judged at UK events.

“It all started as my children wanted to get involved in the Pokemon league. My kids got really good at the game and, as I was the only parent turning up there all the time and I’d started playing the card game too, I was delegated. “So I ended up running that league for 16 years and every time a new set came out it cost me in the region of £1,000. “Some of the cards were then passed back to the kids for various events and tournaments others ended up in my collection. It just went up and up and up. “It’s like playing chess with cards it’s so complicated a game. It used to be simpler but it isn’t anymore – there are more cards and more things to affect other cards.” Gordon White

The auction features sought-after complete sets including:

Skyridge set

Neo Destiny set

Legendary Collection Reverse Holo set including Charizard 3/111

EX Team Rocket Returns set

Aquapolis set

Sykridge Reverse Holo set

Other highlights include the complete Pokémon Nintendo Black Star promo collection of 40 cards and the complete Pop Series 5 with all 17 cards.

“As a way to sum it up, you’ve got to use the Pokémon trademark – gotta catch ’em all. “For me, the fun is the completing, not the collecting. And as far as I’m concerned, I’ve completed it so it’s time to pass it all on.” Gordon White

Gordon decided to draw a line under it all in 2014 after a busy 15 years in the game, during which time he’s mixed with the highest echelons in the Pokémon world.

“I’ve had a lot of enjoyment out of the game, but I don’t play the trading card game at all anymore – I do still play the video game, but I’d like the cards to go to a good home.” Gordon White

The lots can be viewed online.