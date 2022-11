Lichfield City return to action after a weekend off when they travel to Highgate United.

Ivor Green’s men will take on the team sitting third in the table in the Midland Football League Cup tonight (15th November).

City will hope to banish memories of their last outing when they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Tividale in the Walsall Senior Cup.

Kick off tonight is at 7.45pm.