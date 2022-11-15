A Lichfield venue will welcome Jake Morgan’s new band next week.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the Jake Morgan Trio on 25th November.

The Transatlantic Folk show will round off the November Friday Night Live series at the city centre venue.

Robert Jackson, from Transatlantic Folk, said:

“Jake has one of those voices that’s instantly recognisable – somehow both a roaring howl and a tender whisper. “His song-writing and playing are top drawer and it’s exciting to catch his new band on their Lichfield debut.” Robert Jackson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.