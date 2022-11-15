The number of complaints about a new recycling collection system in Lichfield and Burntwood has “fallen significantly” a report has revealed.

The new blue bags were introduced earlier this year as part of a switch to a dual stream system.

It means households now have to separate their card and paper into new blue bags, with tins, plastics and other recyclables put into the blue bin.

A report to a meeting of the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee said many of the initial issues were now being resolved.

“Service reliability has been re-established following the challenging rollout period and the general direction of travel for the key performance indicators is quite positive. “Complaints have fallen significantly, but there is still some resident dissatisfaction with recycling policy and the change in collection methodology.” Report to the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee

The report revealed that the number of “service failures” from issues such as missed bins has also dropped.

But it added that additional costs were being incurred due to the need for increased staffing.

“All collection rounds are now being completed on time unless there is an operational issue such as a breakdown or a road closure. “The recycling service is being provided using an average of 8.8 crews per day compared to the approved budget which contains provision for 8.5 crews per day. “The cost of providing this additional infrastructure is £1,100 per week which is currently being met from within budget, however it is an urgent priority that this is reviewed, so we may accurately forecast future budgets. “A further round review is currently underway to see whether the collection infrastructure can be realigned closer to the original budget provision. This will also consider the growth of new housing developments in both Tamworth and Lichfield in the coming years which will need to be factored into future rounds.” Report to the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee

“Too early to draw any firm conclusions”

Since the introduction of the new recycling bags, a total of 7,944 additional bags have been distributed to households needing greater capacity for their card and paper.

But the rate for dry recycling has fallen from 23.4% in the first two quarters of last year to 21.43% in the same period this year.

“Resident participation is very high with most properties presenting both a bin for the glass, cans and plastic and a bag for paper and card every fortnight. Some residents do present side cardboard and additional bags are still being supplied. “The significant fall in the number of rejected bins does show that residents are getting to grips with sorting their dry recyclate into the two different streams. “The number did fall by more than a third over the first few weeks of the new service and it has now plateaued, averaging 430 bins per week which is approximately 1.2% of households. “Visits are being made by the recycling officers to some of the properties that have had their bin rejected, to offer advice on how to use the service correctly – but we don’t have the capacity to visit all of them. Therefore, we are proposing to write to each property again offering advice. “While the reduction [in the dry recycling rate] is disappointing it is probably too early to draw any firm conclusions. In the first two quarters of 2022/23 we collected 7,585.1 tonnes, compared to 9,505.5 last year. “The reductions have coincided with the country coming out of lockdown and there has also been a significant reduction in residual tonnages which are down 2,561.66 tonnes. “Further reductions in both recycling and residual waste tonnages are expected to occur during the remainder of the year because of the cost-of-living crisis.” Report to the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the committee on Monday (21st November).