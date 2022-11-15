People and businesses across Staffordshire are being asked to keep making changes to support efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

Staffordshire County Council said it had seen carbon emissions fall by 43% as part of efforts to become a net zero authority by 2050.

But with the public sector only being responsible for around 2% of the 5.8million tonnes of carbon emitted each year in the county, local residents and businesses are being asked to play their part too.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“While what we do makes a difference, it’s clear that our place at the centre of our communities puts us in a position where our example, influence and ability to connect individuals, groups and businesses with support, grants and innovation means we have the potential to encourage change on a far wider scale.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Earlier this year, councils came together to form the Staffordshire Sustainability Board to develop and deliver joint carbon reductions initiatives across the county.

Support is also being provided via the Staffordshire Business and Environment Network where 350 members receive help to reduce energy consumption.

“Investing in local physical and digital infrastructure to support the economy is essential for our future prosperity, while the work of sben means businesses of all shapes and sizes can access the latest ideas and technology to become more sustainable. “At the same time, we are installing heat pumps, better insultation and other energy-saving measures in eligible homes and making small grants to community organisations across Staffordshire that make a difference. “Small changes and single schemes can add together to make more substantial improvement and help, grants and advice are readily available for households and businesses to do something worthwhile.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

An annual report on Staffordshire County Council’s work to become carbon neutral will be considered at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet tomorrow (16th November).