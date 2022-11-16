A Lichfield hair salon is celebrating after being named the best in the county.

The Style Hut, on Upper St John Street, scooped the Best Salon prize for Staffordshire in the Salon Awards.

Owner Craig Joiner said he had originally opened the business after deciding to give up a previous role in sales.

“After going for a career change at the age of 28, I gave up my sales career and enrolled onto a an apprenticeship in 2011. “Three years later I opened The Style Hut and it has grown since then.” Craig Joiner, The Style Hut

The Salon Awards see outlets judged regionally and aim to showcase the professionalism of the industry.