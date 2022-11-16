People and businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take part in a festive charity fundraiser.

The Alzheimer’s Society is running Elf Day on 2nd December.

The initiative sees people asked to don their festive finery to help raise money for the charity.

With more than 14,000 registered as living with dementia in Staffordshire, the Alzheimer’s Society is hoping residents and companies will take part in the event.

A spokesperson said:

“You can host an Elf Day any way you like to keep you jingling all the way to Christmas – why not hold a best dressed competition with your family, friends, or colleague, host a festive games night or bake sale or even organise an Elf Day at your school? “You don’t need to buy anything new, that old stripey jumper at the back of the wardrobe will do fine.” Alzheimer’s Society spokesperson

For more details visit alzheimers.org.uk/elfday.