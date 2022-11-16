An entertaining Walsall Senior Cup tie saw Chasetown get the better of Coleshill Town in a penalty shootout.

The Scholars got off to a poor start when they conceded with barely a minute on the clock as Kai Tonge gave the visitors the lead.

With save seven changes from the weekend’s game, it was an opportunity for the youngsters to shine – and just after the half hour mark 18-year-old debutant Joe Morley fired a shot past goalkeeper Paul Hathaway to level.

Five minutes later it was Jack Langston on the scoresheet as he fired home to give Chasetown the lead.

A goal in the final minute of the half from Ewan Williams saw Coleshill enter the interval all square on 2-2.

The visitors then took the lead six minutes after the break with Tonge again notching.

The game was all square once more 12 minutes from time as Langston netted his tenth of the season.

The sides couldn’t be separated and it seemed the same would follow in the penalty shootout as none of the first four spot kicks were converted, with Kris Taylor and Oli Hayward seeing theirs saved, while Coleshill’ saw their’s first went over the bar and Callum Cook saved the second.

Jayden Campbell broke the deadlock with a spot kick in off the post before Coleshill levelled at 1-1.

Substitute Danny O’Callaghan restored Chasetown’s lead, which was duly levelled again at 2-2 before Langston netted his spot kick.

Coleshill’s final penalty cleared the crossbar and it was the Scholars who earn the right to play Heath Hayes at home in the next round.