Roads in Lichfield city centre are to be fully pedestrianised as part of a new trial.
Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street will be closed to vehicles between 12noon and 9pm from 1st January 2023.
The trial will last 18 months and follows discussions between Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council over how to make the city centre a “safe and vibrant” place for visitors.
The restrictions will join those already in place on Dam Street and Bird Street.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said discussions had also taken place with business leaders, freight and delivery companies, emergency services, residents and visitors.
“Vehicle-free spaces make city centres more pleasant places to be – they are safer, have cleaner air and become more prosperous.
“This 18-month trial will give us invaluable feedback as we seek to make the long-called for pedestrianisation a permanent improvement to our beautiful city.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
During the experiment Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council say they will monitor the Traffic Regulation Order put in place.
Blue badge parking bays will be provided in car parks at Bird Street and Lombard Street, with drivers also able to park for free in other council-run car parks if they display their badge.
More details about the pedestrianisation trial are available online.
This is absolutely fantastic news. Very long overdue for Lichfield. Looking forward to a more pleasant and safer city centre.
I have already banned myself from Lichfield, it is not motorist friendly, and it does not care about disabled motorists. I had a parking ticket (withdrawn after a complaint) their yellow vested bounty hunters are ticket mad, they have stopped disabled parking round the market too. Many people here in Burton share my views and stay away for the same reasons. Shopkeepers are losing a small fortune.
At long last, the council have done something about the dangers of trying to shop in Lichfield… Forever having to dodge drivers with no business in driving through town has long needed sorting out…Excellent!
The authorities should also monitor the traffic that goes to the back of McDonald’s… The walk from the back of Lloyd’s bank to the carpark is fraught with danger from deliveroo drivers racing back and forth in old bangers… Pedestrianisation will increase this traffic…
Roll on January 1st.
What are the disabled meant to do, if they can’t walk from one of the car parks? It’s bad enough that they lost the parking spaces around the Market Square without further restrictions.
About time best news of the day we can walk through town without getting wiped out by the blue badge brigade
Seems a bit sledgehammer.
According to the LDC website:
“36 Disabled Persons Parking Bays (DPPB) will be permanently relocated to Bird Street car park and Lombard Street car park. This arrangement has been reviewed and validated by AccessAble, a disabilty support consultancy and it ensures no net loss of designated car parking for Blue Badge holders.
Lichfield District Council contracted AccessAble to review the changes to blue badge parking that were required as part of the pedestrianisation strategy. AccessAble provided a full report confirming that the blue badge parking bays provision was appropriate.”
It’s seems odd that a disabilty support consultancy should be so favourable towards a proposal that is reducing access for the disabled. Is their report publicly available?
Why not allow disabled drivers to register their vehicles (like delivery drivers will) and still allow them to access parking closer to the shops?
Good We are finally getting there. Good riddance to the takeaway drivers who seem to have no understanding of the highway code in this country.
Saturday/Sunday with moving traffic and all the visitors around the market area was insane.
The pedestrianisation will be from 12 noon until 9pm every day so still options for drivers. Not quite accurate reporting LL
Helen – the article states exactly that in the 2nd paragraph