Roads in Lichfield city centre are to be fully pedestrianised as part of a new trial.

Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street will be closed to vehicles between 12noon and 9pm from 1st January 2023.

The trial will last 18 months and follows discussions between Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council over how to make the city centre a “safe and vibrant” place for visitors.

The restrictions will join those already in place on Dam Street and Bird Street.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said discussions had also taken place with business leaders, freight and delivery companies, emergency services, residents and visitors.

“Vehicle-free spaces make city centres more pleasant places to be – they are safer, have cleaner air and become more prosperous. “This 18-month trial will give us invaluable feedback as we seek to make the long-called for pedestrianisation a permanent improvement to our beautiful city.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

During the experiment Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council say they will monitor the Traffic Regulation Order put in place.

Blue badge parking bays will be provided in car parks at Bird Street and Lombard Street, with drivers also able to park for free in other council-run car parks if they display their badge.

More details about the pedestrianisation trial are available online.