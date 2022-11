Lichfield City eased into the next round of the Midland Football League Cup with a comfortable win at Highgate United.

Two goals from Luke Childs, and strikes from Jack Edwards, Kyle Baxter and Dan Lomas gave Ivor Green’s men a 4-0 triumph on the road.

City will look to carry their form forward to Saturday (19th November) when they entertain Market Drayton Town in the league. Kick-off is at 3pm.