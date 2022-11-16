People in Lichfield can enjoy a screening of festive favourite The Muppets Christmas Carol.
The Lichfield Garrick will show the hit film featuring Kermit the Frog as Bob Crotchet on 23rd December.
A spokesperson said:
“Other Muppets – Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle – weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases who show him the error of his self-serving ways.
“But the miserable old man seems to be past any hope of redemption and happiness.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £5 for the 2.30pm screening and can be booked online.