Cases of verbal abuse and threats to staff at a Lichfield retailer have dropped, bosses have revealed.

Central Co-op said the introduction of bodycams for staff over the past 12 months had helped to create a “significant” reduction in the number of incidents in the first six months of this year.

The information was released as part of Respect for Shopworkers Week.

Store manager Gillian Evans said:

“All of our colleagues have actually felt a lot safer since the introduction of bodycams. “We now have peace of mind that aggressive behaviour can be recorded and handed to authorities if necessary, but we’ve also noticed that their presence defuses situations where tensions may escalate. “The training has been incredibly effective and the cameras themselves are easy to use and operate. We even find colleagues requesting them proactively when they’re working, so they’ve really been a useful investment all round. “It’s hard to imagine working without them now, and although the vast majority of our shoppers are respectful and law abiding, these body cameras serve as a deterrent and added security when required.” Gillian Evans, Central Co-op

The bodycam system was originally trialled in 50 Central Co-op stores in 2021 before being extended to another 38 locations.