A swimming school has offered to help those left out of pocket after the closure of a facility in Lichfield.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Swim House was “working with business recovery experts” after the landlord changed the locks on their Eastern Avenue unit.

Some users say they are owed hundreds of pounds for lessons as a result of the company’s demise.

But now another swimming business operating lessons in the Midlands has stepped in to help some of those left out of pocket by the closure.

Matt Cowley, co-owner of Sue’s Swim School, said that despite having no connection with Swim House, his company was keen to help those left in limbo.

“We’d like to offer a free course of lessons to anyone that has lost money due to the closure of Swim House. “We have very limited availability across our five pools, but are keen to help where we can. “There’s absolutely no commitment, catch or expectation of future payment, we just want to support the local community.” Matt Cowley, Sue’s Swim School

Sue’s Swim School was started in 1982 by Matt’s mother and now provides lessons to more than 1,300 children and adults across locations such as Burntwood, Sutton Coldfield, Walsall and Kingstanding.

Matt explained that the ethos of the business meant they were keen to help those left without anywhere to learn to swim.

“Our mum started the swim school because she was absolutely passionate about children being able to enjoy the water safely – she believed swimming was a life skill that everyone should learn. “To see that people have lost out on lessons is a huge shame – if we can help those affected then we will.” Matt Cowley, Sue’s Swim School

More details are available by emailing newswimmer@suesswimschool.co.uk.