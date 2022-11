Volunteers are being asked to help a Whittington school with a fundraising event next month.

The PTA at the Whittington Primary School will be taking part in the annual Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh collection.

The group will be out collecting on 3rd December.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help can email whittingtonpta@gmail.com.

The PTA is also hosting a Christmas Fayre between 6.30pm and 9pm on 2nd December.