Waterways and towpaths cannot be allowed to fall into disrepair, Lichfield’s MP has said.

A 15 year grant agreement for the Canal and River Trust is due to expire in 2027.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has now initiated a debate in the House of Commons in a bid to safeguard the future of canals and waterways across the country.

He said:

“The Canal and River Trust are responsible for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers as well as infrastructure, including 71 reservoirs and over 2,700 listed buildings. “Much of these are over 200 years old and have to be maintained to preserve their safe operation. “Regardless of whether you are a boater or just like walking along canal towpaths and enjoying the wildlife, our canal system is the envy of the world. “But funding for these waterways is under threat – the trust’s 15 year grant expires in March 2027 and the grant is overdue for renewal. “I shall be asking ministers to confirm the future of our waterways and towpaths. We cannot allow them to fall into disrepair.” Michael Fabricant

The debate on the issue will be opened by Mr Fabricant on 22nd November.