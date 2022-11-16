Waterways and towpaths cannot be allowed to fall into disrepair, Lichfield’s MP has said.
A 15 year grant agreement for the Canal and River Trust is due to expire in 2027.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has now initiated a debate in the House of Commons in a bid to safeguard the future of canals and waterways across the country.
He said:
“The Canal and River Trust are responsible for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers as well as infrastructure, including 71 reservoirs and over 2,700 listed buildings.
“Much of these are over 200 years old and have to be maintained to preserve their safe operation.
“Regardless of whether you are a boater or just like walking along canal towpaths and enjoying the wildlife, our canal system is the envy of the world.
“But funding for these waterways is under threat – the trust’s 15 year grant expires in March 2027 and the grant is overdue for renewal.
“I shall be asking ministers to confirm the future of our waterways and towpaths. We cannot allow them to fall into disrepair.”Michael Fabricant
The debate on the issue will be opened by Mr Fabricant on 22nd November.
Meanwhile,the important issues of this difficult time are ignored by Mr Fabricant.
While it is lovely to own a boat I would suggest these owners fund it themselves.An expensive hobby I have no wish to financially support.
Heating or eating is the issue of the day Mr Fabricant.Wish you would put your time into that.
Denise as a Boat owner I pay C&RT over £1000 a year to keep my boat on the waterways plus insurance and boat inspection every four (mandatory) plus mooring fees of over another £1000 a year.
Perhaps walker cyclist and fisherman not on club lengths should also pay for the use of the tow paths and canals.
Canals are also a great place for a diverse amount of nature, mammals, fish, birds and insects.
So next time you walk along the towpath perhaps you could send C&RT a £5.00 as a donation for the upkeep of the Canal system.
Denise… please be informed. Boaters pay for Mooring their Boats along with having to Purchase a Boat License and full Insurance.. cost per annum. Cost £2.500/ £3000 ..plus pay extra for Sanitation and Refuge….and Boat Safety Inspection.( by law) .. Boats also have to come out of the water for inspection like an MOT for Cars..
Thousands live on Board it is their Home. Cyclists, Fishermen and Walkers do not have to pay.
I assure you , you are not in anyway giving Boaters any financial support. They are totally independent.
If you wish yourself to enjoy all the pleasures that the Waterways have to offer may I suggest you make a Donation to the Canal and River Trust.
“Envy of the world.” Really? Tell us how many millions of litres of sewage your government allows to be pumped into these rivers.