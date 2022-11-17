Cambridge City will be the next visitors to The Scholars Ground as Chasetown return to action this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men go into the game on the back of a dramatic midweek cup win that saw them beat Coleshill Town on penalties.

A win would see 12th place Chasetown close the cap on the sides above them who have played more games than them, but the visitors will have their sights set on leapfrogging The Scholars in the table.

Kick-off on Saturday (19th November) is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.