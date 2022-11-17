What remains of the HS2 project should now be scrapped, Lichfield’s MP has said.

Preparatory work is underway on the controversial high speed rail line, which will cut through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages.

But ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn statement, a number of Tory MPs have urged the Government to ditch HS2 amid rising costs.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“It’s now time to scrap what’s left of HS2. “With tough decisions to be made, the Chancellor of the Exchequer should reconsider his support of HS2. “It neither links with HS1 and the continent – as was the original intention – nor connects with mainline stations such as Birmingham New Street. It stands disconnected and disjointed. “Moreover, and importantly, the latest data show that the cost is now £155 billion – 121% over budget and is running 12 years late. It is a national disgrace. “As a result of lockdown, more meetings are being held virtually and rail custom has fallen. “With the London to Midlands HS2 link now not due to be completed until the end of 2035 and the all important link to Manchester not due now until 2046, who can be assured that this rail service will be needed then? “I, and others, continue to press the Government to consider using these vasts sums of money to support the NHS, education, and other services which our nation so needs instead of this failing project.” Michael Fabricant

Lichfield is already feeling the impact of HS2 with areas of woodland removed and key transport junctions facing long term closures to allow preparatory work on the line to take place.

Mr Fabricant’s views on scrapping the scheme have been echoed by former cabinet minister Esther McVey who said she would not support any tax rises while money was spent on the “unnecessary vanity project”.

The Chancellor is due to make his statement today (17th November), with many expecting tax increases and spending cuts.