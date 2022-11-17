A ten-year-old Lichfield schoolgirl has been cooking up ways to help raise money for charity.

Ella Chambers decided to run a bake sale to support disaster relief organisation Shelterbox.

The charity specialises in providing emergency shelter and other essential items to people who have lost their homes due to disaster or conflict.

Christ Church Primary School pupil Ella said she had been inspired to help the charity after picking up a leaflet about their work during a visit to a local shop.

“When I got home, I read it and thought they were an amazing charity. Immediately, I decided to do a bake sale. “I asked my friends if they could help and they also made some too. We bought some gluten-free cakes as well so there was something for everyone. “The bake sale was very successful. Lots of people came and all of our cakes sold out. “I donated some money and so did my family. We raised £137. I’m so proud of myself and everyone who helped.” Ella Chambers

Ella held the bake sale outside her home with the pop-up cake stand proving very popular.

Her dad Steve said:

“Ella was really inspired by the work that ShelterBox do and wanted to do something to help them. Her friends thought the same and were easily persuaded to help. “I was really impressed with the teamwork they demonstrated and between them they bake a whole table full of lovely cakes and cookies.” Steve Chambers

ShelterBox’s community fundraising assistant, John Stanbury, said the efforts of fundraisers like Ella was helping the charity to support people around the globe.

ShelterBox is currently helping those affected by monsoon flooding in Pakistan and the war in Ukraine. Efforts are also ongoing in locations such as Yemen, Syria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Mozambique.