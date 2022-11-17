The music of 10CC and ELO will be celebrated at a show in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host 10CCLO on 3rd December.

Hits such as Dreadlock Holiday, Mr Blue Sky, The Things We Do for Love, Life is a Minestrone, Art for Art’s Sake, I’m Not In Love and Rubber Bullets will be served up.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“These guys are superb musicians and with a long playlist of such classic hits it’s definitely going to be a night to remember.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.