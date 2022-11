People in Lichfield can get their items repaired rather than having to throw them away with the help of volunteers at an event in the city.

The Repair and Share Cafe will be back at Curborough Community Centre from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday (19th November).

A spokesperson said:

“Bring along your Christmas decorations and lights to get them checked out.” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe Facebook page.