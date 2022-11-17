A sports club in Burntwood will celebrate its 50th birthday this weekend.

Burntwood RUFC will clock up the milestone on Saturday (19th November).

A full day of celebrations is planned ahead of the club’s game against Handsworth.

A spokesperson said:

“We invite all current and past players and members who have played a part in the club’s 50 years to come and join us.

“No tickets required but we will be fundraising for our designated charity, The Wooden Spoon.

“There will also be merchandise available to purchase honouring the club’s anniversary.”

Burntwood RUFC spokesperson