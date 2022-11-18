A business owner has spoken of her “worry” over the impact of new pedestrianisation plans for Lichfield city centre.
An 18-month trial will see Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street closed to vehicles between 12noon and 9pm from 1st January 2023.
Lichfield District Council said the 18-month trial would help create a “safe and vibrant” area for visitors.
But Lizzy Braine, director of The Kitchen Shop, said the plans could have a huge impact on city centre businesses.
“The new restrictions being imposed will make it virtually impossible to receive deliveries of stock.
“We simply cannot cover the cost of employing extra staff to be on site several hours before we open.
“Retail is struggling as it is and this scheme, while it has good intentions, will simply put us out of business.
“The fact the trial is going on for so long is also a worry for us.”Lizzy Braine, The Kitchen Shop
Lichfield District Council said it had held discussions with business leaders, freight and delivery companies, emergency services, residents and visitors as part of the process of drawing up the plans.
But Lizzy said the communication had not been received early enough.
“The first we knew of it was an email on Thursday night.
“Usually we happily support any improvement of Lichfield city centre, but to not consult the affected businesses before ordering an 18 month trial is pretty upsetting.
“We have written to Lichfield District Council and are currently discussing our concerns with them.”Lizzy Braine, The Kitchen Shop
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“Following on from previous discussions via sounding boards about pedestrianisation, local businesses are now being contacted prior to launching the Experimental Traffic Restriction Order on 1st January 2023, to immediately commence an ongoing consultation period.
“We will be using an ‘engagement rather than enforcement’ approach, while simultaneously seeking feedback so we can make sure we get it right for all businesses.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Other Cities / Towns .. appear to manage okay with Deliveries.
I understand how difficult it must be to arrange this, but it is as said a Trial Period so any problems could be ironed out. I personally think it is a positive step.
That kitchen shop is in market st which is supposed to be car free
So the pedestrianisation will not help disabled drivers, or businesses it seems, but will make the city centre ‘safe and vibrant’ according to LDC. I can see how no cars could be argued to make it safer (not sure how many accidents there has been) but how will that make it more vibrant? If the cars are allowed up to noon, then surely the cafes still can’t use the frontage any more than they can now? Perhaps LDC encouraging more businesses into Lichfield City Centre would be a better use of their time. A bit late to consult now methinks?