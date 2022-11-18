A business owner has spoken of her “worry” over the impact of new pedestrianisation plans for Lichfield city centre.

An 18-month trial will see Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street closed to vehicles between 12noon and 9pm from 1st January 2023.

Lichfield District Council said the 18-month trial would help create a “safe and vibrant” area for visitors.

But Lizzy Braine, director of The Kitchen Shop, said the plans could have a huge impact on city centre businesses.

“The new restrictions being imposed will make it virtually impossible to receive deliveries of stock. “We simply cannot cover the cost of employing extra staff to be on site several hours before we open. “Retail is struggling as it is and this scheme, while it has good intentions, will simply put us out of business. “The fact the trial is going on for so long is also a worry for us.” Lizzy Braine, The Kitchen Shop

Lichfield District Council said it had held discussions with business leaders, freight and delivery companies, emergency services, residents and visitors as part of the process of drawing up the plans.

But Lizzy said the communication had not been received early enough.

“The first we knew of it was an email on Thursday night. “Usually we happily support any improvement of Lichfield city centre, but to not consult the affected businesses before ordering an 18 month trial is pretty upsetting. “We have written to Lichfield District Council and are currently discussing our concerns with them.” Lizzy Braine, The Kitchen Shop

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: