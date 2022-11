A Christmas craft fayre is coming to Burntwood.

The event will take place at Emmanuel Life Church on Cannock Road tomorrow (19th November).

A spokesperson said:

“There will be hand-made items, gifts, jewellery, sweets and treats on offer along with a pop-up cafe selling afternoon teas, Christmas treats and hot drink.”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

