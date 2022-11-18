A sustainable long-term solution to funding adult social care is still required, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

Cllr Alan White made his comments following the Chancellor’s Autumn statement.

He said work would now take place to fully understand how it would impact the county council’s own finances, but warned the issue of social care was still a long-term concern.

“We will have to study the detail of today’s announcement carefully to understand how it affects us and our budget planning for 2023/24 and beyond. “The effects of inflation and the rise in energy prices are also adding to our daily costs and still, each year, we spend approximately two-thirds of our budget on caring for vulnerable children and the needs of increasing numbers of elderly people. “Following today’s announcement on social care and its interim funding for two years, the biggest single issue facing this authority – and many others across the country – remains the need for a sustainable long-term national solution for funding adult social care.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White welcomed the news that the Household Support Fund would be extended.