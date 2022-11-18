The Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh
The dates for the annual Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh have been confirmed.

The fundraising event will take place between 1st and 23rd December.

It sees volunteers from local community groups helping Santa visit locations across the city and surrounding villages.

The sleigh will be visiting the following areas:

Netherstowe1st December
Boley Park/Quarry Hills2nd December
Fradley3rd December
Shenstone4th December
Purcell Avenue/Dimbles5th December
Boley Park/Roman Way6th December
Boley Park/Birchwood Road7th December
Beacon Street/Gaia Lane8th December
Eastern Avenue9th December
Longdon/Kings Bromley/Old Fradley10th December
Alrewas11th December
Cherry Orchard12th December
Boley Park/Broad Lane13th December
Darwin Park14th December
Trent Valley15th December
Streethay16th December
Whittington17th December
Stonnall18th December
Christchurch Lane/Darwin Park19th December
Grange Lane/Stafford Road20th December
Shortbutts Lane/Birmingham Road21st December
Dimbles22nd December
Tamworth Road/Borrowcop Lane23rd December

People will be able to follow the progress of the sleigh each night with a tracker at www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.

A spokesperson said:

“We are coming together again with support from different community groups to raise money for lots of local good causes.

“There will be more details about the routes on the day itself so please keep checking the tracker page for updates.”

Weeknights will see the sleigh head out around 6.30pm while weekend dates will start between 4pm and 5pm.

“Unfortunately, we will be unable to give an exact estimation of what road Santa will be on at what time each night due to the complexities of the route, so make sure to see the tracker to check out his progress.”

