The dates for the annual Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh have been confirmed.
The fundraising event will take place between 1st and 23rd December.
It sees volunteers from local community groups helping Santa visit locations across the city and surrounding villages.
The sleigh will be visiting the following areas:
|Netherstowe
|1st December
|Boley Park/Quarry Hills
|2nd December
|Fradley
|3rd December
|Shenstone
|4th December
|Purcell Avenue/Dimbles
|5th December
|Boley Park/Roman Way
|6th December
|Boley Park/Birchwood Road
|7th December
|Beacon Street/Gaia Lane
|8th December
|Eastern Avenue
|9th December
|Longdon/Kings Bromley/Old Fradley
|10th December
|Alrewas
|11th December
|Cherry Orchard
|12th December
|Boley Park/Broad Lane
|13th December
|Darwin Park
|14th December
|Trent Valley
|15th December
|Streethay
|16th December
|Whittington
|17th December
|Stonnall
|18th December
|Christchurch Lane/Darwin Park
|19th December
|Grange Lane/Stafford Road
|20th December
|Shortbutts Lane/Birmingham Road
|21st December
|Dimbles
|22nd December
|Tamworth Road/Borrowcop Lane
|23rd December
People will be able to follow the progress of the sleigh each night with a tracker at www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.
A spokesperson said:
“We are coming together again with support from different community groups to raise money for lots of local good causes.
“There will be more details about the routes on the day itself so please keep checking the tracker page for updates.”Lichfield Round Table spokesperson
Weeknights will see the sleigh head out around 6.30pm while weekend dates will start between 4pm and 5pm.
“Unfortunately, we will be unable to give an exact estimation of what road Santa will be on at what time each night due to the complexities of the route, so make sure to see the tracker to check out his progress.”Lichfield Round Table spokesperson