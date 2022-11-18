The dates for the annual Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh have been confirmed.

The fundraising event will take place between 1st and 23rd December.

It sees volunteers from local community groups helping Santa visit locations across the city and surrounding villages.

The sleigh will be visiting the following areas:

Netherstowe 1st December Boley Park/Quarry Hills 2nd December Fradley 3rd December Shenstone 4th December Purcell Avenue/Dimbles 5th December Boley Park/Roman Way 6th December Boley Park/Birchwood Road 7th December Beacon Street/Gaia Lane 8th December Eastern Avenue 9th December Longdon/Kings Bromley/Old Fradley 10th December Alrewas 11th December Cherry Orchard 12th December Boley Park/Broad Lane 13th December Darwin Park 14th December Trent Valley 15th December Streethay 16th December Whittington 17th December Stonnall 18th December Christchurch Lane/Darwin Park 19th December Grange Lane/Stafford Road 20th December Shortbutts Lane/Birmingham Road 21st December Dimbles 22nd December Tamworth Road/Borrowcop Lane 23rd December

People will be able to follow the progress of the sleigh each night with a tracker at www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.

A spokesperson said:

“We are coming together again with support from different community groups to raise money for lots of local good causes. “There will be more details about the routes on the day itself so please keep checking the tracker page for updates.” Lichfield Round Table spokesperson

Weeknights will see the sleigh head out around 6.30pm while weekend dates will start between 4pm and 5pm.