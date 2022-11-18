The new stand at Lichfield City FC

Lichfield City are back in league action this weekend as they entertain Market Drayton Town.

Ivor Green’s men go into the fixture high on confidence after a midweek thrashing of Highgate United in the cup.

City currently lie seventh in the Midland Football League Premier Division, but a win tomorrow (19th November) could see them climb as high as third.

The visitors, meanwhile, have endured a torrid start to the season, picking up just three points from their 16 games so far and without a win since the opening day as a result.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments