Lichfield City are back in league action this weekend as they entertain Market Drayton Town.

Ivor Green’s men go into the fixture high on confidence after a midweek thrashing of Highgate United in the cup.

City currently lie seventh in the Midland Football League Premier Division, but a win tomorrow (19th November) could see them climb as high as third.

The visitors, meanwhile, have endured a torrid start to the season, picking up just three points from their 16 games so far and without a win since the opening day as a result.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.