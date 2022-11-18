A Lichfield supermarket could soon make changes to make reduced price items more appealing to shoppers.

Tesco said it would be introducing new signage in stores to highlight where so-called ‘yellow sticker’ items can be found.

It comes after a study by the supermarket found that 29% of shoppers said they would buy such produce if the section of the store was “more visually appealing”.

New ‘Reduced in price – just as nice’ signage will now be rolled out to 100 stores across the country before Christmas with more following in 2023.

Tesco’s chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said:

“We want customers to spend less at Tesco, and our reduced in price sections in stores now offer the reassurance that these products are just as nice.” Alessandra Bellini, Tesco

The survey also found that 69% of shoppers said they now look out for yellow stickers in Tesco stores in a bid to save money.