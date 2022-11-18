More acts have been confirmed for a music festival near Lichfield.

Blue and Boyzlife have been added to the bill of the Back 2 Festival, which will ake place at Canton Park from 30th June to 3rd July 2023.

Others added to the line up include Swedish DJ Basshunter, Cascada, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Britpop outfit Dodgy.

A spokesperson said:

“These heavyhitters join the first phase lineup of boybands A1 and 911, Welsh comedy rap group Goldie Looking Chain and electronic dance duo Phatts and Small. “Also joining this ever expanding line up – with loads more artists yet to be announced – are the godfathers of drum and bass, Fabio and Grooverider, and a UK trance-pop star Kelly Llorenna who is best-known for her smash hit Tell It To My Heart. “This year sees a total of four stages bringing you the ultimate throwback experience across the weekend.” Back 2 Festival spokesperson

Tickets are available to buy from www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets.