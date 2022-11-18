The talented singer-songwriter Andy Bennett played a concert of two halves in front of a capacity audience at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The show, presented by Lichfield Arts, saw a solo acoustic first half which showcased the strength of his voice and songwriting, followed by an electric set with a four-piece band.

Best known as a member of indie favourites Ocean Colour Scene, Bennett has also gained a following as a singer-songwriter of considerable depth with songs such as The Boy With a Troubled Soul being a first set highlight, while his soaring version of Crowded House’s Fall at Your Feet showed the acoustics of St Mary’s off to their best advantage.

The second half was more lively, with a drummer, keyboard player and bassist adding to the mix. They played Come Together by the Beatles, and The Rolling Stones’ Jumping Jack Flash – but the set really caught light with an extended reading of Traffic’s Feeling Alright, with lively keyboard and guitar solos along with a rolling rhythm.

After that the audience was clearly on side, with two of Ocean Colour Scene’s biggest hits – The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train – providing communal singing opportunities for the lively audience and the band.

An encore of Daydream Believer by The Monkees was a fitting end to the evening.