A former leader of Burntwood Town Council has returned to the authority.

A meeting this week saw Cllr Norma Bacon confirmed as the new representative for the Hunslet ward.

Councillors decided who the new member would be after not enough voters came forward to request a by-election following the resignation of Samuel Tapper.

But after her only rival for the vacancy failed to turn up to the meeting, councillors voted to approve Cllr Bacon’s appointment.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, leader of the Conservative group at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“I’m delighted that Norma Bacon was co-opted. “Norma has a long distinguished history of public service and will bring experience and passion to the table.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council

It marks a reversal of fortunes for the Conservative representative after she was beaten in a Lichfield District Council by-election earlier this month.

Cllr Bacon had been leader of Burntwood Town Council in 2017, but only lasted four months in the role before stepping down for personal reasons.