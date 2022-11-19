A new campaign is being launched to help small and medium sized businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood grow.

The ScaleInStaffs scheme from the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub aims to showcase opportunities and initiatives to companies over the next three months

As part of the campaign, a series of digital and in-person events are being held for businesses to find out more about things such as digital marketing, funding, finance and legal advice.

From there, participants can find out more about the Growth Hub’s Small Business Grant Scheme, which allows SMEs to grow by investing through capital expenditure on assets.

Rebecca Parker, from the organisation, said:

“With in-house specialists and more than 120 referral partners in place, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub is well-placed to help local SMEs scale up. “The campaign will give businesses the chance to identify opportunities for growth, and signpost them to the relevant support and assistance to help turn those ambitions into reality. “There’s a wealth of support and services available to help businesses across the county. “Our qualified advisors are ideally placed to support SMEs in accessing funding and investment alongside a range of service and support initiatives that focus on scale-up and job creation. “We’d urge businesses looking to go to the next level to engage with the campaign and take the next steps towards strong, sustainable growth.” Rebecca Parker, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub

For more information on the scheme visit www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk or call 0300 111 8002.