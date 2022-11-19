A Lichfield businessman has teamed up with a bowls club to give his mother a sporting birthday treat.

Jarrod Morgan, a chartered financial planner, arranged the treat for mum Marjorie at Erdington Court Bowls Club, which he sponsors.

Marjorie, who is a keen player, was given the chance to try out a new format known as Bowls Bash at the club’s indoor venue.

Jarrod said:

“Mum was a bit nervous as she hadn’t played in a large indoor arena before, but afterwards she was absolutely buzzing – thanks in part to the fact that the two ladies beat the men.” Jarrod Morgan

Ray Woods, from Erdington Court Bowls Club, said: