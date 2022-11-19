Lichfield City avoided any slip-ups as they secured a 3-0 victory against basement side Market Drayton Town.

Goals from Dan Lomas, Max Dixon and Leighton McMenemey were enough to ensure another three points were added to the bank at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

An early chance showed the visitors had come hoping to reverse their form which had not seen them pick up a point since the opening game of the season. A mix-up at the back saw them send an effort goalwards but Jamie Elkes was on hand to clear off the line.

At the other end, Dixon’s pace was a menace as he carved out a chance that was well saved by Market Drayton keeper George Scott.

The visiting stopper was becoming increasingly busy as he denied Kyle Baxter and Luke Childs.

The breakthrough was coming and it eventually arrived when Dan Lomas rifled a right footed shot home five minutes before half time.

The second goal came on 55 minutes when sub Sam Fitzgerald found Dixon who lashed a half volley home.

Goal number three for Lichfield arrived 15 minutes from time as McMenemey seized possession before sending a long range effort past Scott.

Dixon then almost bagged his second of the afternoon but his shot rattled the crossbar.