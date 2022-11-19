The festive season will officially begin in Lichfield when the annual Christmas lights switch-on takes place.

The switch will be flicked at 5pm on 27th November on Market Square.

The day will also see free family entertainment and a Christmas market taking.

The live performances start at 1pm with Liberty Sign and Shine Choir, Aspire Community Band, Stagecoach, local band Britpop Reunion and the Lichfield Rock Choir.

The children of Christ Church Primary School Choir will then lead the carol singing from 4.30pm just before the big switch-on by the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Jamie Checkland, helped by two competition winners from local primary schools at 5pm.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“We are also expecting a special visit from Santa, who will be arriving on stage on the Market Square immediately after the switch-on. “As well as live entertainment on stage there will be Christmas events at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, a free tabletop football tournament, children’s rides, and a festive market on Pool Walk from 10am and 5pm. “Come and join us for a fun family day to celebrate the start of the festive season.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

Roads in the city centre will be closed from 9am to 7pm for the event.

Once they are switched on, the Lichfield Christmas lights will be on throughout December from 3pm until 2am.