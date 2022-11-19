Talented pupils at a Lichfield school will be taking to the stage for their latest production.

Performances of Grimm Tales will be hosted by The Friary School from 1st to 3rd December.

The collection of fairy tales was adapted for the stage and features favourite stories along with more obscure stories.

A spokesperson said:

“Allow us to lead you into the heart of the deep dark forest where you will meet a host of fairytale characters from the nightmarish witch in Hansel and Gretel to the hapless yet lovable Dummling in The Golden Goose. “This exciting production combines ensemble performances with physical theatre, narration, song and dance to invoke the varied atmospheres of these ancient and timeless folk tales. “With a large cast including students from all year groups, a live band, and a licensed bar for interval drinks, it is set to be a night of great entertainment for the whole family.” The Friary School spokesperson

Tickets are £10 adults and £8 concessions and can be booked online.