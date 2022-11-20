A new campaign is hoping to achieve the goal of netting more foster carers across Staffordshire.

The Local Councils United initiative has been designed to coincide with the start of the World Cup.

It sees 26 authorities – including Staffordshire County Council – team up to share short video clips every day of the tournament highlighting why people should consider fostering.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Sports and football are great ways of bringing people and communities together for a common goal, so with all eyes on the World Cup we’re taking the opportunity to raise awareness of the need for more foster carers. “Fostering for your local council is a great thing to do and it makes a real difference to the lives of thousands of children every day. We do have a shortage of foster carers in Staffordshire and are looking to recruit around 60 more families this year.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The campaign will kick off tomorrow (21st November) with a video from Northumberland County Council. Staffordshire will feature on 8th December.

Further details about fostering in Staffordshire is available at www.fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk.