Chasetown were left disappointed after failing to turn possession into points in their home defeat against Cambridge City.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes with their first attack. Defender Alex Melbourne was adjudged to have handled and Daniel Cotton converted the penalty by sending Curtis Pond the wrong way.

Chasetown then took command territorially and Jack Langston volleyed over the crossbar and then headed narrowly off target from eight yards out.

Scholars skipper Danny O’Callaghan was next to go close, turning the ball into the six yard box from a tight angle, but no one was there to tap home.

The hosts had strong penalty appeals turned down at the start of the second half, and then Joe Welch made a top save to deny Joey Butlin from close range.

It was all one way traffic and all the possession was with Chasetown up to the final third. Langston pulled a right footer from 25 yards just wide of the post.

A late Butlin free kick dipped agonisingly over the bar in the dying minutes as the Scholars were unable to force the equaliser their play deserved, while substitute Jon Letford’s stoppage time shot on the turn was deflected into the side netting.

Then Letford again had an effort blocked by a defender from close range.