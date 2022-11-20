Rare luxury watches are among the lots going up for sale at a Lichfield auction.

Items include an 18ct gold and diamond Rolex Day-Date, which is expected to fetch between £12,000 and £14,000 when it goes up for sale on 28th November at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Other timepieces on offer include a Jaeger-LeCoultre Mark XI White 12 RAF pilot’s watch and a rare 1969 Omega Seamaster ‘bullhead’ chronograph, each estimated at £3,000 to £4,000.

A spokesperson said:

“Other treasured timepieces consigned following local valuation events include a collection of pocket watches tipped to realise around £5,500.” Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson

The fine art and collectables sale will feature other items including a rare programme for a match between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The 1908 fixture was played in Swadlincote to raise money for the Rawdon Colliery Disaster Fund following the pit tragedy the previous year.

There will also be autographs going under the hammer, including signatures from The Rolling Stones from 1963.

The full catalogue will be available online a week before the sale at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.